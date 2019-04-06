Demonstrating that “The course of true love never did run smooth,” Ballet La Crosse will bring William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” to life on April 17 at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts in a performance that’s made for families — in more ways than one.
Choreographed by CiCi Houston from the St. Louis Ballet, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is a one-act, classical ballet. Among the cast are dancers from six families coming together to share a comedic story of mischief, merriment and mayhem against the backdrop of an enchanted woodland.
“This is the type of show that offers something for every member of the family, whether they’re a Shakespeare connoisseur or haven’t yet learned of him,” said Amanda Schams, an artistic director with Ballet La Crosse. “It’s fairy tale meets Shakespeare. It has humor, it has magic, it has royalty and giant celebration. It’s perfect for families.”
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” marks the fourth ballet where Caledonia’s Steve Meyer has joined his daughters Taryn, 17, and Grace, 15, onstage. Since Ballet La Crosse was founded in 2013, Steve has performed as a king, soldier and guard and now will add duke to the list, playing Theseus, Duke of Athens and fiancé to Hippolyta. Taryn will perform as a moth fairy and Grace as a butterfly, both of them en pointe.
For her part, mom Stacey Meyer, has also appeared on stage but more recently has worked behind-the-scenes on props and set design.
“I do it because I get to be directly involved with something that gives my daughters so much joy and life, and I do it because I get to create memories with my family. It is a shared experience among us,” said Steve Meyer.
“In our home, we often refer to Ballet La Crosse and Misty’s Dance Unlimited as our dance family,” he added. “A healthy family encourages one another, supports one another, challenges each other to grow and helps each other to improve.”
On the other side of the Mississippi River, Mitchell Colburn, 26, of Viroqua, will play Demetrius alongside his sister, dancer Elizabeth Colburn, 13, as she plays both a rustic and a lady bug.
No stranger to dance, Colburn danced throughout his school years. He’s also attended every Ballet La Crosse production since the company was formed. For him and his sister, dancing gives them time they wouldn’t otherwise get.
“They can relate in a special way and definitely have that common bond,” said their mom Diane Colburn.
Over the years, Ballet La Crosse has featured many family members, said Schams. In addition to Meyers and Colburns, three sets of sisters are part of the “Midsummer Night’s Dream” cast as is Schams’ own daughter, 13-year-old Sylvie.
“Whether you’re a dancer or a spectator, love for ballet, the art form and stories shared seem to bond families,” said Schams, a former professional ballet dancer with the Madison Ballet. “In many ways, Ballet La Crosse itself is a family affair, one of extraordinary talent and commitment.”
Altogether, the cast of 36 dancers, including some of Ballet La Crosse’s most advanced preprofessional dancers, will portray fairies and mortals, romantic interests and rivals, and ladybugs, butterflies and bumblebees all set to Felix Mendelssohn’s sensuous work by the same name.
The choreography remains true to its complex, Shakespearean plot line, one which many may recall from reading or seeing the play or watching it as a movie.
“The Ballet La Crosse performance allows audiences to experience “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in a very different but beautiful way. Imagine a wordless Bard!” said Schams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.