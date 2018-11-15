To open its sixth performance season, Ballet La Crosse takes on its first professional-level work, one with which the Onalaska-based dance troupe has a special connection.
For the first time this year, the troupe, started by Misty’s Dance Unlimited, has enough dancers with advanced training and experience to dance a work originally choreographed for a professional company.
Ballet La Crosse’s 70 dancers will bring a production of “Alice in Wonderland” to the Weber Center for the Performing Arts stage on Nov. 24-25 that was choreographed by the late Kennet Oberly.
Oberly was the driving force behind Ballet La Crosse until his death from ALS in January 2016. “Alice in Wonderland,” the last full-length professional ballet Oberly choreographed, was done for Ballet Nebraska in Omaha, first staged in spring 2013. Eleven lead roles were danced by professionals, while about 90 young “pre-professional” dancers rounded out the cast.
It’s a sprawling, ambitious and whimsical work, based on Lewis Carroll’s classic fantasy stories in which young Alice follows a white rabbit into a magical topsy-turvy world where she encounters all manner of chimeric characters.
A review of the original production of “Alice in Wonderland” called it “delightfully comic,” describing it as “a sweet, funny and well-choreographed production.”
Taking on Oberly’s “Alice in Wonderland” is a big step up for Ballet La Crosse’s dancers, explained Amanda Schams, one of five instructors overseeing the production. “We’ve basically taken that choreography, untouched, and set it on our dancers,” she said. “It’s a big test of many things, but they’re having a blast. They’re taking it in stride, and it’s going to be fun to see.”
Without having the choreographer on hand to help lead the dancers through the moves, the dancers have had to learn “Alice in Wonderland” by pulling the choreography from videotapes of the original Omaha production. That’s exceptionally tricky, Schams said, because the dancers have to learn how to reverse what they see on the tape.
In a way, that’s a fitting way to do it because Alice is encountering another world “through the looking glass.” In Oberly’s “Alice in Wonderland,” there are two dancers cast as Alice, with one as the “real” Alice, who is always on the heels of the White Rabbit, and the Wonderland Alice, who has all manner of strange encounters.
At one point, the two Alices — danced in the Ballet La Crosse production by 16-year-old Brooke Baldner and 15-year-old Grace Vannucchi — perform a dance together, mirroring each other’s moves.
Baldner and Vannucchi, both Onalaska residents, have been studying dance for 12 years and have training regiments much like professional ballet dancers, working on their skills for more than 30 hours a week.
In all, 70 dancers will have roles in this production, most of them dancing more than one part. The youngest dancers are only 6 and 8 years old, but they’ll be cute-as-a-button scene stealers as hedgehogs and snails.
Eleven dancers play a key role as trees, creating an ethereal, mysterious forest backdrop. “They are the magic behind the scene transitions,” Schams said.
One especially challenging role is the Cheshire Cat, danced by 14-year-old Claire Borene, because it calls for a catlike athleticism and playfulness, Schams said, and Borene has been up to the challenge. “She’s very technical in her jumping, very athletic, but she’s able to interject that playful personality,” Schams said of Borene.
Aside from not having the original choreographer on hand, another big challenge is that Oberly used pieces of Benjamin Britten’s work as the soundtrack for “Alice in Wonderland.” Britten’s music was not originally meant as a ballet score, so it doesn’t have built-in rhythmic cues for the dancers, Schams noted.
“It’s ingenius music, but it’s very challenging for the dancers,” she said. “They really have to pay attention to the nuances.”
This Ballet La Crosse production doesn’t have a special guest professional, although one of the instructors, Dennis Williams, dances the part of the knight. The other instructors working with Schams and Williams include Larissa Oberly, Alex Meier and Denise Meyer, with Toni Key overseeing the considerable task of costuming the dancers.
For Ballet La Crosse, “Alice in Wonderland” is a kind of big, bold notice of arrival, a debutante ball, and Schams said people should prepare to be entertained. “It’s just basically a spectacle in every way,” she said. “In the end, it is going to amaze people and surprise them. This is just so different from any version of ‘Alice in Wonderland’ you’ve ever seen.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.