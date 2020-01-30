Banjo royalty Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn to perform Feb. 9 at Viroqua's Temple Theatre

Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn, called “the king and queen of the banjo” by Paste Magazine, have a musical partnership like no other.
Béla Fleck is a fifteen-time Grammy Award winner who has taken the instrument across multiple genres, and Abigail Washburn a singer-songwriter and clawhammer banjo player who re-radicalized it by combining it with Far East culture and sounds.
Together, they create tradition-tweaking acoustic fare that's sure to delight local audiences at their Feb. 9 show at the Historic Temple Theatre in Viroqua.
Fleck and Washburn met at a square dance, began collaborating musically and eventually fell in love. Over the years, the two played together, most visibly in the Sparrow Quartet alongside Ben Sollee and Casey Driessen and informally at a pickin’ party here, a benefit there, or occasionally popping up in each other’s solo shows.
Fleck has the virtuosic, jazz-to-classical ingenuity of an iconic instrumentalist and composer with bluegrass roots. His collaborations range from his groundbreaking standard-setting ensemble Béla Fleck and the Flecktones to a staggeringly broad array of musical experiments — from writing concertos for full symphony orchestra, exploring the banjo’s African roots, to jazz duos with Chick Corea. Many tout Béla Fleck as the world’s premier banjo player.
Washburn, meanwhile, has the earthy sophistication of a postmodern, old-time singer-songwriter. She has drawn critical acclaim for her solo albums. She has done fascinating work in folk musical diplomacy in China, presented an original theatrical production, and has contributed to singular side groups Uncle Earl and The Wu-Force. In addition to being named a TED Fellow in 2012, Abigail was recently named the first US-China Fellow at Vanderbilt University, in addition to Carolina Performing Arts/Andrew W. Mellon Foundation's DisTil Fellow for 2018-2020.
On stage, Fleck and Washburn will perform pieces from their Grammy-winning self-titled debut as well as their most recent record, "Echo in the Valley" (Rounder, 2017). With one eye on using the banjo to showcase America’s rich heritage and the other pulling the noble instrument from its most familiar arena into new and unique realms, Bela and Abigail meet in the mean to present music that feels wildly innovative and familiar at the same time.
Tickets available online at httix.com, and at the theatre or by phone (608-637-8190) during box office hours, 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday.