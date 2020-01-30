Banjo royalty Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn to perform Feb. 9 at Viroqua's Temple Theatre

Washburn, meanwhile, has the earthy sophistication of a postmodern, old-time singer-songwriter. She has drawn critical acclaim for her solo albums. She has done fascinating work in folk musical diplomacy in China, presented an original theatrical production, and has contributed to singular side groups Uncle Earl and The Wu-Force. In addition to being named a TED Fellow in 2012, Abigail was recently named the first US-China Fellow at Vanderbilt University, in addition to Carolina Performing Arts/Andrew W. Mellon Foundation's DisTil Fellow for 2018-2020.

On stage, Fleck and Washburn will perform pieces from their Grammy-winning self-titled debut as well as their most recent record, "Echo in the Valley" (Rounder, 2017). With one eye on using the banjo to showcase America’s rich heritage and the other pulling the noble instrument from its most familiar arena into new and unique realms, Bela and Abigail meet in the mean to present music that feels wildly innovative and familiar at the same time.

Tickets available online at httix.com, and at the theatre or by phone (608-637-8190) during box office hours, 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday.

