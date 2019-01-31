Try 1 month for 99¢

Music and stories from the Louisiana bayou are in store when Mojo and the Bayou Gypsies perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, in the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center.

Mojo and the Bayou Gypsies immerse audiences in original Cajun and Zydeco music and dancing in the Southwest Louisiana tradition. Mister Mojo, the charismatic vocalist, accordion player, and songwriter of the group, has been a professional musician since the age of 11. The group’s songs tell the stories of family, friends, events in their lives, and “the good things in life that money just can’t buy.”

The band’s music reflects the Louisiana Zydeco tradition as well as Cajun and New Orleans two-step, rock ‘n’ roll, and blues rhythms, a blend they describe as a “gleeful gumbo of red-hot mojo music.”

Tickets are $35 for main floor, $31 for lower balcony, and $25 for upper balcony seating. For tickets, call 608-796-3100 or visit www.viterbo.edu/tickets.

Entertainment and county government reporter

Randy Erickson

