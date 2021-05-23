Berlin's nightclubbers sip their drinks, await better times

At the Wilde Renate club, the disco ball swung outside in the late afternoon sunlight. For patrons like Konstantin Karl, 24, who stopped in on Saturday night, better than nothing.

“It’s definitely a strange feeling, it’s been a really long time, “ he said. ”Of course I’m happy that you can do something again, and get out again for once.”

Drag queen Cupcake, who is originally from Lebanon and came to Berlin since 2017, had to perform outside but savored the opportunity: “Everyone is excited about going out, I mean, I went out yesterday (Friday).”

Xenia Abena Wiederkehr, events manager at “Wilde Renate” club, said that the partial opening “is very important to us. First of all, it’s just nice to be able to do something as a team again. Secondly, our club is not only a club, but also a platform, we work with collectives that do parties, but also performances. ”

“And the platform just disappeared during the pandemic, and now that we can open the beer garden again, that’s also possible again.”