You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Beth Bombara band to visit La Crosse
0 comments

Beth Bombara band to visit La Crosse

{{featured_button_text}}

Beth Bombara and band will perform from 8 to 11 p.m., Feb. 20 at the Root Note, 115 Fourth St. S., La Crosse, on her way to the Big Turn Music Festival in Red Wing, Minnesota.

To learn more about Bombara and her 2019 album "Evergreen," visit bethbombara.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News