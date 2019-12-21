Bill Miller, Gregg 'Cheech' Hall team up for holidays in La Crosse

Although three-time Grammy winner Bill Miller lives in Nashville now, he still spends quite a bit time in La Crosse. “I’ve got friends and family here,” Miller said. “I come home to Wisconsin because I have to come home. If I didn’t, I’d lose part of my soul. I’m so thankful for how La Crosse carried me through some of my hardest times.”
Miller’s latest trip to the area will feature a series of concerts culminating in a special New Year’s Eve show at the Muse Theatre with local musician Gregg “Cheech” Hall. Although Hall has his own band — Gregg Hall and the Wrecking Ball — he is probably best known for his involvement with Moon Tunes during the summer and the countless tribute shows he’s put together over the years.
Miller and Hall have known each other for a long time and, although they’ve sat in with each other before, this is the first time they’re scheduling gigs together. “I have so many connections with La Crosse — especially with Cheech,” Miller said. “I’m kind of like a big brother to him.”
Starting on Friday, Dec. 27, the two will be spending plenty of time together. That evening is when Hall’s production company (Deece Productions) has scheduled its next tribute show. It’s at the Weber Center and it’s called “A Tribute to Sun Records: Where Rock ‘n’ Roll Was Born!”
The show will feature local musicians performing as Sun Records superstars. Andy Hughes will appear as Johnny Cash, Lauren Braithwhaite as Carl Perkins, Ryan Howe as Jerry Lee Lewis and Irene Keenan Jr. as Elvis. “Irene is just going to blow the roof off that place,” Hall said.
Hall also asked Miller to perform as Roy Orbison. “I knew he was a Roy Orbison fan and knew it would be a good fit for him,’ Hall said. Living in Nashville, Miller has become a good friend of Orbison’s son, Wesley.
“In fact, I talked with Wesley just yesterday,” Miller said.
According to Hall, knowing that Miller would be in town for the Sun Records Tribute was the impetus for putting together a little mini-tour in the final days of 2019. The first leg of that tour will be Dec. 28 when Hall and his band perform at the 2nd annual Outlaw Night at the High Noon Saloon in Madison with Miller as their special guest.
The next day, Dec. 29, Miller and Hall return to the Driftless Area for a show at the Masonic Lodge in Viroqua. That one is billed as “Bill Miller with special guest Gregg ‘Cheech’ Hall.” It will be much like the show scheduled for New Year’s Eve at the Muse. Both shows will feature Miller and Hall trading original songs and the stories that go with them.
Hall wrote all the songs for a new album coming out next spring (the tentative release date is next March) and he will be sharing some of those at the Muse. “It’s going to be acoustic and we’re going to try and keep it simple and raw,” Hall said. He added that it will be modeled on the popular VH-1 “Storytellers” series where artists tell the stories behind the songs in an intimate setting.
“I love the solo acoustic thing — they’ve been some of my best concerts,” Miller said. “I’ll have conversations with Cheech and with the audience. I really like that camaraderie.”
Meanwhile, Hall is just as upbeat about the Muse’s cozy venue. “I’m really excited about playing at the Muse,” Hall said. “I haven’t played it in a while, but there’s always good energy there.”