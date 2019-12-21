Bill Miller, Gregg 'Cheech' Hall team up for holidays in La Crosse

Hall also asked Miller to perform as Roy Orbison. “I knew he was a Roy Orbison fan and knew it would be a good fit for him,’ Hall said. Living in Nashville, Miller has become a good friend of Orbison’s son, Wesley.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“In fact, I talked with Wesley just yesterday,” Miller said.

According to Hall, knowing that Miller would be in town for the Sun Records Tribute was the impetus for putting together a little mini-tour in the final days of 2019. The first leg of that tour will be Dec. 28 when Hall and his band perform at the 2nd annual Outlaw Night at the High Noon Saloon in Madison with Miller as their special guest.

The next day, Dec. 29, Miller and Hall return to the Driftless Area for a show at the Masonic Lodge in Viroqua. That one is billed as “Bill Miller with special guest Gregg ‘Cheech’ Hall.” It will be much like the show scheduled for New Year’s Eve at the Muse. Both shows will feature Miller and Hall trading original songs and the stories that go with them.