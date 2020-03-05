'Black Cowboys': Dom Flemons brings untold Western history alive with music

When Dom Flemons performs Saturday at the Weber Center in downtown La Crosse, he aims to do more than entertain.
A historian as well as a musician, Flemons will also educate with songs from his album “Black Cowboys,” which explores the stories of the black cattlemen who helped shape the American West.
He’ll also be performing songs from his newest album, “Prospect Hill,” combining “a variety of instruments (and) musical styles” to provide “a context for black cowboys in the framework of southern culture in general, so people will have an idea of how the music developed.”
It’s a complicated history, but the rollicking sounds of “Black Cowboys” — ranging from cowboy classics such as “Home on the Range” to Tex-Mex guitarrón and boogie-woogie — form an “action-packed storyline” that serves as “an easy introduction,” Flemons said in a recent interview.
“Black Cowboys” came out in 2018, but it was a decade in the making.
It was a book, “The Negro Cowboys” by Philip Durham and Everett L. Jones, that helped spark Flemons’ interest in the topic with a startling statistic: About 25% of cowboys who helped settle the West were African American.
As he read, he said, he began to “comprehend the story of westward migration in a completely different way.”
The story of black history and culture, Flemons said, often has been an urban-centered narrative. In the early 20th century, millions of black Americans moved from the rural south to urban centers including New York, Detroit and Chicago, where modern black culture would be shaped by movements like the Harlem Renaissance.
That’s true, but it’s far from the whole story.
In the decades after emancipation, thousands of black men headed west and found employment wrangling cattle alongside white cowboys.
Once Flemons started looking for their stories, he was amazed by the wealth of documentation he found — and he wanted to share that rich history in a way familiar to him: through music.
“I always think that music makes storytelling much easier,” said Flemons, who is also a founding member of acclaimed old-time string band the Carolina Chocolate Drops. “You can tell a very complex and, many times, a much larger story within a very small song that … might take a whole book to convey.”
Released by Smithsonian Folkways, “Black Cowboys” combines songs written by and about black cowboys; songs by black musicians who fall into the western genre; and original songs that celebrate some of the black icons of the Wild West.
Some are familiar, such as Flemons’ rendition of “Home on the Range.
Flemons said it might come as a surprise for some to learn that “the variation on the melody that we know as the national Western anthem … that was collected (by ethnomusicologist Alan Lomax) from a black cowboy who was an ex-buffalo soldier.”
Flemons’ original songs include “One Dollar Bill,” about Bill Pickett, a cowboy and rodeo performer. In 1922, he starred in the silent film “The Bull-Dogger,” paving the way for other black cowboys on the silver screen — from Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte in 1972’s “Buck and the Preacher” to Samuel L. Jackson in 2015’s “The Hateful Eight.”
Blues boogie-woogie tune “He’s the Lone Ranger” also has a pop-culture tie-in: It’s about Bass Reeves, the first black deputy U.S. marshall west of the Mississippi River, thought by many to have been the inspiration for the Lone Ranger.
For another song, “Steel Pony Blues,” Flemons used as a jumping-off point the autobiography of Nat Love, a black cowboy born into slavery in Davidson County, Tenn.
For Flemons, Love’s experience resonates on a personal and societal level.
“After (Love) was emancipated, he moved out West and became a cowboy for several decades,” Flemons said, “and then as the West began to be fenced off, he decided to stop being a cowboy” and worked as a railroad porter.
That trajectory echoes the story of Flemons’ family.
It began with his great-great-grandfather “gaining his 40 acres and a mule,” — the famous promise made to emancipated slaves, which for many was broken but which Flemons’ ancestor was able to realize by moving west.
While he wasn’t a cowboy per se, his search for opportunity on the frontier is a common thread among the African Americans of the old West.
They were all “moving the peg forward and trying to create a better life for the next generation,” Flemons said.
And like those cowboys, the Flemons family over generations moved from agriculture to industry, with his great-grandfather taking a job in a sawmill and the family relocating to Flagstaff, Ariz., and then to Phoenix.
“That transition from the plantation, them being on the range, and then working on the railroad — to me, it told a whole story of the evolution of modern African-American culture,” Flemons said.
The railroad has special significance: Black train porters, excluded from the all-white union, formed their own in the early 20th century. This organized resistance to discrimination and poor working conditions laid important groundwork for the civil rights movement.
It was an exciting moment, Flemons said, “when I was able to find a connection between the old-time cowboys and the porters — and that wasn’t the only story that I found.
“(There are) places like St. Louis, Kansas City, Cheyenne, Wyo., that all have their own unique histories,” he said. “Today you wouldn’t necessarily associate these places with African-American history … so to be able to remind people that African-American cowboys are a part of the story” is “an opportunity to repatriate this history.”
In addition to the contributions of the black cowboys in shaping the towns and landscapes of the West, Flemons said, “there’s the West of the imagination.”
“The cowboy is one of the most iconic images of America,” he said, and “pioneer spirit … the idea that people want to be able to have their own land and practice their own way of living as they choose” is integral to American identity.
“And when you see that African Americans are also a part of that dream … that’s something that can really change people’s perspective.”
