'Black Cowboys': Dom Flemons brings untold Western history to Weber Center in La Crosse

That trajectory echoes the story of Flemons’ family.

It began with his great-great-grandfather “gaining his 40 acres and a mule,” — the famous promise made to emancipated slaves, which for many was broken but which Flemons’ ancestor was able to realize by moving west.

While he wasn’t a cowboy per se, his search for opportunity on the frontier is a common thread among the African Americans of the old West.

They were all “moving the peg forward and trying to create a better life for the next generation,” Flemons said.

And like those cowboys, the Flemons family over generations moved from agriculture to industry, with his great-grandfather taking a job in a sawmill and the family relocating to Flagstaff, Ariz., and then to Phoenix.

“That transition from the plantation, them being on the range, and then working on the railroad — to me, it told a whole story of the evolution of modern African-American culture,” Flemons said.

The railroad has special significance: Black train porters, excluded from the all-white union, formed their own in the early 20th century. This organized resistance to discrimination and poor working conditions laid important groundwork for the civil rights movement.