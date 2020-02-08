Blues with an Australian twist coming to Leo & Leona's

Harper’s use of the haunting drone of the didgeridoo is probably the most unusual aspect of his music. Aborigines taught him how to play the instrument and he counts them among his friends. “They are wonderful people,” he said. Still, Harper admits that he had doubts about whether a didgeridoo could work in a blues setting. Fortunately the record company he was with at the time (Blind Pig) was very encouraging.

“Now when we perform it seems like the people who come to see us always want to hear more didgeridoo,” Harper said.

Another pivotal moment in Harper’s music came at a festival in Colorado where he met a musician from the Hopi tribe who played the Indian flute. “We had a lot in common and ended up talking for hours and hours,” Harper said. “He inspired me to write more songs about treating people with respect.”

This will be the band’s second appearance at Leo & Leona’s and Harper has nothing but praise for the venue. “The people who are running it are fantastic and it has such a great vibe,” Harper said. “I wish there were more venues like this. It’s not the kind of place where people are drinking with their back to you and watching TV — they’re there because they want to hear the music.”