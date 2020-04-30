Board cancels 2020 Riverfest due to COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The 2020 Riverfest in La Crosse has been canceled, but organizers announced Thursday they hope to work with the city of La Crosse and Skyrockers to put on its annual Fourth of July fireworks.

"Our Board looked at many different scenarios and options to move forward with a version of Riverfest that would still be an exciting time for our community while remaining as safe as possible," the board wrote in a statement on Facebook. "Unfortunately, with the continued impacts of COVID-19, we were unable to come up with a way to continue forward with this event."

The board held off on making a decision as long as possible, but after reviewing Gov. Tony Evers' Badger Bounce Back Plan, it was clear that the state would not be far enough along for the event to go forward, according to the statement.

"This conclusion is not the one we were hoping for ... Please know that we are going to continue to meet and plan around Riverfest 2021 to bring back and bigger and better festival for the community," said the board.

The board is reaching out to vendors and will provide updates on the Kwik Trip Fireworks Extravaganza at a later date.

