Bon Iver to perform at La Crosse Center this fall as part of political concert tour

Bon Iver will perform Oct. 5 at the La Crosse Center's South Hall.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Eau Claire-based rock band will be trekking across Wisconsin this fall as part of the 46 for 46 campaign, helping to elect the 46th president of the United States and promote civic action through music.

Bon Iver is asking fans to pledge to vote in order to gain access to pre-sale tickets, which go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday. Ticket prices have not yet been announced.

For more information, go to BonIver.org and 46for46.org.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0