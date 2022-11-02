 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Story of how Racine man helped his grandson get back on the right track after incarceration is now a book

JaJuan Tyler

From left: Chuck Tyler, attorney Mark Smith and JaJuan Tyler.

RACINE — JaJuan Tyler wanted a meal from Wendy’s. It was February 2013, and Tyler enjoyed a burger, nuggets, fries and a chocolate Frosty, something he had not done in a long time.

For the previous year, Tyler was incarcerated in Orange County and facing up to 50 years behind bars on drug-related charges. With the help of an excellent attorney, a strong faith and the emotional and financial support of his family, Tyler was released.

“The worst year of my life was over, and I was never coming back to jail,” Tyler said.

His grandfather Chuck Tyler played a crucial role during that year. Chuck often traveled from Racine to California, staying for weeks to meet with JaJuan’s attorney and visit JaJuan in jail.

“When he was locked up, I was locked up mentally,” Chuck said. “I wasn’t free until he was free.”

Chuck’s new book, “Blessed the Hard Way,” details JaJuan’s incarceration and the efforts to free him. The book can be bought at the Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St.

Chuck Tyler book

Chuck Tyler's new book "Blessed the Hard Way."

JaJuan was initially hesitant about Chuck writing the book but gradually became more comfortable telling his story in hopes of aiding others.

“If sharing what I’ve gone through can help even one person change their life, this book will have served its purpose,” JaJuan writes in the book’s forward. “Let me be your inspiration that no matter what you’ve gone through, never let your past dictate your future and keep your faith strong.”

JaJuan was born and raised in Racine, graduating from St. Catherine’s High School after a standout track and cross-country career. Chuck has been a constant presence in his life, including about a decade when they were neighbors.

“He’s definitely been there since the very, very beginning,” JaJuan said.

After high school, JaJuan went to college for a couple years before moving to California to try to start a business with friends. According to the book, JaJuan trusted the wrong people and agreed to take drugs on a flight from California to Philadelphia. He was taken off the plane before it departed, brought to a room in the airport and eventually arrested.

“I just remember thinking, ‘This is not real,’” JaJuan said. “How did this happen? What’s about to happen?”

A year of incarceration happened. JaJuan went through a traumatic experience and said he doesn’t remember much about being arrested or in jail.

“That stuff is a blur,” JaJuan said. “I was just going through the motions on autopilot … I feel like I was a completely different person … I only remember certain fragments from that time. A lot of it feels like a dream.”

JaJuan was eventually able to make a phone call from jail. He dialed his grandfather, and Chuck remembers waking around 3 a.m. to the ringing phone and hearing JaJuan was potentially looking at decades in prison.

Chuck and his wife quickly agreed he should fly to California to be with JaJuan “to give him hope” and understand firsthand how he could help. Chuck often wept after visiting JaJuan but not during the visits, since he wanted to stay strong for his grandson.

“That really meant a lot to know that my family, and especially my grandfather, loved me that much to do that,” JaJuan said.

Attorney Mark Smith played a key role in getting JaJuan released. Shortly after they met, Smith told Chuck not to worry and that he would free JaJuan.

Without Smith, “I think my grandson would still be locked up,” Chuck said.

There were financial difficulties involved in covering the legal costs, but Chuck was aided by several people he met along the way in Southern California who provided transportation, a home for lodging and spiritual refuge at a church.

Smith also worked to have JaJuan’s record expunged, which occurred in 2016.

JaJuan said that gave him “a new lease on life ... It was a huge relief off my shoulders."

Shortly after the expungement, JaJuan moved back to Southern California, where he now works as a freelance photographer mainly covering professional basketball.

JaJuan enjoys photography because it allows him to capture others’ sentiments and vicariously express his own feelings, which he often keeps inside.

“Being able to express those emotions in other people when I’m capturing them, it brings something out in me,” JaJuan said.

When JaJuan returned to Racine for a few years after being incarcerated, Chuck worried about his grandson every time he left home. That is no longer the case.

“Whenever he was around me, I was concerned about his safety,” Chuck said. “I don’t worry about him now … He’s living his dream.”

Despite living 2,000 miles apart, Chuck and JaJuan remain close. They talk on the phone at least once per week. JaJuan trusts his grandfather and can be fully open with him.

“He’s probably the only person that I tell 100% of the truth to,” JaJuan said. “I’ll really confide in him and tell him what I’m going through and how I feel about everything in life.”

Chuck agreed.

“We’re connected spiritually,” he said. “A lot of young people don’t share what they're really thinking. If they would only share what they’re thinking, we’d be able to help them.”

Chuck, who has worked with youth for decades in Racine, hopes his book can help young people figure out how to be true to themselves and live their “God-given talent” without going through the difficulties JaJuan did.

Chuck Tyler

Chuck Tyler works on the front porch of his house, where he does much of his writing. Tyler's new book "Blessed the Hard Way," details his grandson JaJuan's incarceration and the efforts to free him.

Chuck feels great to be done with the book, which took about four years to complete. “Blessed the Hard Way” is his second book, and the first one took 18 years to write.

The book includes copies of court documents, JaJuan’s writings in jail and letters from friends and family supporting JaJuan’s character when he was incarcerated. Chuck said he included that information so readers “know the complexity of being locked up.”

For JaJuan, it was interesting to see how he has evolved over the past decade.

“To see the journey I took from that time and everything I was going through at the time to where I am now, it put a lot of stuff in perspective,” he said.

JaJuan hopes that by sharing his story, others can find strength from it. He wants readers to understand that it is OK to make mistakes, but it is important to move forward and learn from them.

“You could be going through the toughest situation, no matter what it is, and you can still come out on the other side a new person in a better position than you were,” JaJuan said.

JaJuan went through a year of incarceration but turned his life around after being released, an exuberant moment for him and his grandfather.

“His freedom brought joy to my heart that money can’t buy,” Chuck writes in the book. “I was blessed the hard way watching him coming down a flight of stairs into my loving arms for a new beginning.”

