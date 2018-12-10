Multi-platinum rockers Breaking Benjamin are bringing their North American tour to the La Crosse Center on March 23, with Skillet, Underoath and Fight the Fury filling out the concert lineup.
Breaking Benjamin’s sixth studio album, “Ember,” was released in April, debuting at No. 3 on the Billboard Top 200 chart. The album includes two No. 1 rock radio hits — “Red Cold River” and “Torn in Two” — which brings the band’s chart-topping single tally to nine.
On Friday, the band, which finishes a co-headlining national arena tour with Five Finger Death Punch this week, will release a music video “Tourniquet,” its third single from “Ember.”
General admission tickets are $45 and go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14, at the La Crosse Center box office, by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com. For information on ticket presales, which start Dec. 11, visit www.breakingbenjamin.com/tour.
In addition, the La Crosse Center earlier announced that 1980s pop metal tribute band Hairball is returning to the center for a Jan. 25 concert.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.