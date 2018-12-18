Veteran hard rockers Buckcherry will play a spring show at The Brickhouse in La Crosse just a week after releasing a new album.
Buckcherry comes to town March 15 on the heels of the release of the band's eighth album, "Warpaint." The album, due out March 8, reunited the band with producer Mike Plotnikoff, who was at the helm for the last platinum Buckcherry release, "15," which came out in 2005.
Joyous Wolf will be the opening act for The Brickhouse show.
Formed in 1995 in California, Buckcherry's 1999 self-titled debut album was a critical and commercial smash. Singer Josh Todd is the only member from that original Buckcherry lineup left after the departure last year of guitarist Keith Nelson.
Buckcherry recently released a video of the band covering "Head Like a Hole" by Nine Inch Nails, a song that is included on "Warpaint."
Tickets cost $30 in advance ($40 at the door) for The Brickhouse show, sponsored by 95.7 The Rock, go on sale at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, at radiostuffstore.com.
