When Buckcherry had its first hit 20 years ago with “Lit Up,” Steve Dacanay was elated at the success of the band, which featured his former roommate, Josh Todd, on vocals.
Despite its initial success, Buckcherry broke up after its second album, then reunited in 2005. This time, Dacanay — his rock star name is Stevie D. — wasn’t outside looking in. He joined the band on guitar and helped create the band’s most successful album, “15,” a certified-platinum release that featured a top 10 hit in “Sorry.”
With the release of Buckcherry’s seventh studio album, “Warpaint,” Dacanay is very much at the center of the band’s creative core, “pre-producing” the new album before “15” producer Mike Plotnikoff took over in the studio. Dacanay had to step up with this album after the departure from the band of founding guitarist Keith Nelson.
“I’m carrying a little bit more of the load. Before I was just a guitar player. Sometimes it’s difficult, there’s definitely more on my plate, but as an artist I welcome challenges like that,” Dacanay said in a phone interview just before the band kicked off a European tour. “I’m really grateful and appreciative that I get to keep doing music. That’s the bottom line. I love the fact that I get to write more. I love that I get to participate more, but it’s really about just getting to create and be an artist.”
A week after the March 8 release of “Warpaint,” Buckcherry hits the stage at La Crosse’s Brickhouse for a March 15 show that sold out shortly after tickets went on sale. The 12-song album features 11 new Buckcherry rockers, full of buzzsaw guitars and swagger as always, as well as a cover of “Head Like a Hole” by Nine Inch Nails.
Dacanay said there’s a lot of anticipation about this album, in part because it had been about four years since the last Buckcherry album, and partly because of the band’s personnel changes. With the departure of Nelson and longtime drummer Xavier Muriel, “Warpaint” features new guitarist Kevin Roentgen and drummer Sean Winchester, who left after recording the album.
Joining the band on drums just in time for the “Warpaint” tour is Francis Ruiz, a longtime friend of the band whom Dacanay called a “beautiful human being and a monster on the drums.”
“We could have called anybody, but it’s got to be about the hang. We’ve got to be able to literally do thousands of miles with the guy,” Dacanay said. “It’s like getting married.”
The cool thing about breaking in a new drummer is it reinvigorates the band, Dacanay said, because everybody else in the band revisits their parts while the drummer learns the songs. “It really makes you aware of your own playing. It keeps you on top of your game,” he said. “That makes you focus on what you are actually doing.”
Dacanay has been playing guitar since he was a kid growing up in the Chicago area, inspired early on by Carlos Santana and later by Van Halen, AC/DC and Ozzy Osbourne, to name a few. In the early 1990s, he moved to the Los Angeles area and by sheer dumb luck, he ended up being roommates with Todd.
They were in separate bands, but they bonded as party partners. “He was a mess, just as intense as he is now,” Dacanay said of Todd. “It was fun, and then it was a lot of not fun. We grew up together, we threw up together and we got sober together.”
