Burgers take center stage at Riverfest on Saturday

Riverfest’s final day is set for Saturday and promises lots of family fun. This year’s final day is headlined by Reinhart Foodservice’s Fourth Annual Burger Bash, live music and the large fireworks display at 9:45 p.m.
Burger Bash
One of Riverfest’s newer traditions has become a fan favorite. This year marks the fourth rendition of the festival’s Burger Bash. Put on by Reinhart Foodservice, the Burger Bash features chefs entries from Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa. The event runs from noon to 3 p.m.
The chefs creations fight for best burger according to the people and a panel of six judges. This year’s judges include 2017’s Riverfest Commodore and community advocates Jeff and Andrea Wieser, WXOW News 19 Meteorologist Warren Sears, Piggy’s Restaurant Owner Chris Roderique, 95.7 The Rock Radio Host Brian Simpson, and J & B Foodservice Group’s Russ Baldwin.
Russ Baldwin was particularly excited for this year’s event. Russ has been a judge before and still looks forward to seeing what new creations the chef’s come up with every year. He said, “I am going to take my time and be fair, but there is a lot of criteria for judgement.” His criteria includes creativity, combinations of flavors, presentation and more.
Baldwin’s company, J & B Foodservice Group, donated the patties for the competition, so he is interested in how the chef’s attempt to separate themselves from one another. Can they create something unique and delicious?
One unique entry to this year’s competition is the “Gremlin After Midnight”, a vegan burger being submitted by Diana Parish. Diana and her husband, a chef from Madison, have entered the competition as the first ever vegan option. She sees this as a huge opportunity with the popularity of vegan diets increasing. She says, “We hope to please even the carnivores with our vegan option.” They will be grilling a protein-rich Morningstar vegan patty and combining it with entirely vegan ingredients. Michelle Jerome, of Reinhart Foodservice La Crosse, added that the vegan burger will be grilled separately from all beef patties at the competition.
This year promises to be a fierce contest with Michael Ellison of Elgin, Iowa, coming back to defend his title of “Best Burger” from 2018.
Take some time Saturday to taste some of the best burgers to come to La Crosse while supporting a great cause. Proceeds from the Burger Bash go to the Beer by Bike Brigade’s fundraiser to reduce the School District of La Crosse’s school lunch program deficit for families in need.
Saturday’s Slate
Saturday at Riverfest will feature a wide array of activities.
As always, there will be children’s entertainment all day, including inflatables and performances. Look for the Twistin’ Vixens hula hoop troupe or the Xtreme Team basketball acrobats for some quality family fun.
At noon there will be a cornhole tournament for those people over the age of 21. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. at the beer tent. Each two person team costs $20 to enter.
Once the burger bash ends, the music picks up. Grab a beverage and listen to the '70s and '80s sound of Slow No Wake at 7 p.m. Or, join in later when self-proclaimed “pocktry” (pop, rock, and country) band Boogie and the YoYoz performs at 9 p.m.
The big event for Saturday is the fireworks show. Stop what you’re doing at 9:45 p.m. and face the river for the massive display that ranks in Travel Wisconsin’s top 10 shows.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.