Artspire will liven up downtown La Crosse Friday and Saturday.
The free community arts celebration, which began in 2014, is hosted by the Pump House Regional Arts Center at 119 King St.
Artspire combines visual, performing and literary arts and is designed to represent and engage all peoples and cultures in the La Crosse area. Bill Miller will open the event with music on the Pump House Stage at 5 p.m. Friday, and live music will continue through Saturday night. An art fair and sale will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and will be accompanied by nonstop art activities for all ages. Other family-friendly events include music for kids by Hans Mayer and interactive family storytelling.
The weather is expected to cooperate with the largely outdoor event: The forecast for both days calls for sunshine and highs in the mid- to upper 80s.
