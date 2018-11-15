The Viterbo University Fine Arts Center entertainment season has added a performance by the Celtic music group Cherish the Ladies at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 17, in the Fine Arts Center Main Theatre.
Cherish the Ladies, the Grammy-nominated Irish-American supergroup that formed in 1985 to celebrate the rise of extraordinary women in what had been a male-dominated Celtic music scene, has shared timeless Irish traditions and good cheer with audiences worldwide. They have brought their signature blend of virtuosic instrumental talents, beautiful vocals, and stunning step dancing to the White House, the Olympics, and to PBS with a television special, “An Irish Homecoming,” which won an Emmy Award.
The group’s new album, “Heart of the Home,” embraces the gift of music passed down from generations. “It was the greatest gift they could give us,” said bandleader Joanie Madden. “We’re carrying on the music of our fathers.”
Cherish the Ladies previously appeared at Viterbo on St. Patrick’s Day in 2003. “It’s very exciting to have the opportunity to present a Celtic artist of this caliber on St. Patrick’s Day,” said Michael Ranscht, director of the Fine Arts Center. “Their previous performance was very well-received, and we look forward to bringing them back and celebrating the holiday in this way.”
Tickets are $39 for main floor, $35 for lower balcony, and $29 for upper balcony seating. For more information or to order tickets, call 608-796-3100 or visit www.viterbo.edu/tickets.
