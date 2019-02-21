The dancers, singers, and musicians of Celtic Nights will present “Oceans of Hope — The Epic Journeys of Our Ancestors” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, in the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center Main Theatre, 929 Jackson St.
“Oceans of Hope — The Epic Journeys of Our Ancestors” captures the essence of Irish history. Through music, song and dance, audiences will be taken on a journey through the struggles and dreams of a people fighting for liberty, freedom, dignity, and above all, family. The production is the story of America, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand; a story of a people moving across oceans from all nations in hopes of a better and brighter future.
“Celtic Nights have brought our distinctive and evolving music and dance tradition to the world stage and showcased our tradition in spectacular fashion,” said Enda Kenny, former prime minister of Ireland.
Tickets are $39 for main floor, $35 for lower balcony, and $29 for upper balcony seating. For tickets, contact the Viterbo box office at 608-796-3100 or visit www.viterbo.edu/tickets.
