Chamber Chorale presents 'Alleluia' Feb. 22-23

The La Crosse Chamber Chorale presents "Alleluia," an immersive sacred music experience, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23.

Performing in Mary of the Angels Chapel, St. Rose Convent, the choir will make use of the make the most of the wonderful acoustics by singing from different areas of the chapel. The program will include the “Kyrie” and “Gloria” from Josef Rheinberger’s uplifting Mass in E flat for double choir, Handel’s "Zadok the Priest" and J. S. Bach’s exuberant motet "Lobet den Herrn."

The Chamber Chorale is a volunteer, community-based choir of 34-40 members who share a passion for bringing professional-level choral music to the Coulee Region.Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students. They are available for purchase online at chamberchorale.org. Tickets will also be available at the door, but seating is limited.

"Alleluia" is made possible by the generosity of the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, and is presented in loving memory of Theresa Kroes.

