Yes, they're from Nashville. No, they're not a country act.
Even after years producing '80s post-disco and funk, Cherub's Jason Huber and Jordan Kelley say some people still expect country music from them because they're based in Nashville.
"It's still a common stereotype but it's been cool to travel the world and change the perception of what Nashville has to offer," said Kelley. "Nashville is still such a huge market for country but there's a lot of other stuff going on. It's nice to expand people's viewpoints."
Huber and Kelley met at Middle Tennessee State University and started the band in 2010, and have been roommates and constant companions for many years.
"On paper, we're probably supposed to hate each other by now, but we're good," Kelley said. "We're at home making some brisket. Just a couple of casual, domesticated dudes."
The last few years have flown by for the duo. Their 2013 hit single "Doses & Mimosas" launched them to a new level of fame and brought them to Lollapalooza, South by Southwest and Bonnaroo.
"Things moved so fast so reflecting on stuff is a bit of a trip," Kelley said. "We're really lucky to travel the world and call it 'work.'"
Huber and Kelley built a reputation on swagger (their 2017 tour name: "Your Girlfriend Already Bought Tickets"), but on the road, they're known for being down-to-earth guys who stick around after shows, meeting fans and hanging out.
Even now, Cherub's fans struggle to label their music, calling it everything from electro-pop and 80's synth to indie funk or EDM. Huber and Kelley like it that way.
While Cherub’s music is electronic based and danceable, it certainly isn’t EDM, strictly speaking. Rather, it’s conventionally structured songs that build to a hooky chorus that are informed by, most of all, the music of Prince.
“We honestly, our elevator pitch, call it pop music,” Kelley said. “We say it’s like Ween covering Prince. We grew up in the '90s and we both love Prince a lot. He genre hopped. He made rock, soul, funk. We’re not comparing ourselves to Prince at all. We throw the Ween in there because they don’t take themselves too seriously."
When Cherub comes to La Crosse’s Cavalier Theater on Sunday, they’ll have no new album to promote, nor will there be one in the near future. They like to do things differently.
“We don’t have any sort of plan,” Huber said. “We just want to be consistently putting out music. We’re trying to put out some sort of material monthly, whether that’s a single, a video or an EP. It’s not that we’re not trying to put out an album.”
Putting out singles rather than an album allows the duo to be more creative, as they can release songs that might not fit with the theme and sound of an album, Huber said.
And it should almost go without saying that today’s music listeners are looking for individual songs not albums anyway.
“It’s the ADD generation,” Kelley said. “Even an EP is too long. We didn’t come up in the vinyl era. Me and Jason grew up buying CDs and listening to the whole thing front to back and consuming the booklet. The fact that kids don’t buy physical things and only see the thumbnail picture on the streaming service, that’s really different.”
There’s one other advantage to putting out one song at a time. It lets that single immediately connect with people without the buzz of a full album.
For example, Huber cites the day Cherub put out a video for “Want That.” “That night, they were singing along with the lyrics,” Huber said. “That was amazing. It builds that camaraderie around the whole thing. To come out and have people singing along with your words on the day it's released is the most flattering thing in the world.”
The Lincoln Journal Star contributed to this story.
