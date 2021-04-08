Cheyenne Frontier Days to continue under safety protocols

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The outdoor rodeo Cheyenne Frontier Days will continue as planned this year after being forced to cancel last year during the coronavirus pandemic.

Republican Gov. Mark Gordon and Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins joined Cheyenne Frontier Days CEO Tom Hirsig on Wednesday during a news conference to make the official announcement, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported.

Frontier Days is a rodeo and western festival in July that draws about 200,000 attendees each year. Its website calls it the world’s largest outdoor rodeo which features competing professionals, behind-the-chutes tours, trick riding, a wild-horse race and other activities.

Hirsig said the event will take place at maximum capacity and without a mask requirement, but will feature a new health and safety protocol focusing on increased sanitization, digital ticketing, cashless payment options and a clear bag policy. The measures are subject to change based on COVID-19 infection rates.