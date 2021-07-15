Chip and Joanna Gaines step up to help lead a new TV network

“They’re very genuine. They are who they are. They are consistent. They are reliable. They believe in taking risks and they believe in vulnerability,” he said. “They did not put any boundaries about what kind of show I was going to make. They essentially let me make the show I felt was important.”

Another host they tapped was Clint Harp, a carpenter who had been featured on the couple's influential show “Fixer Upper.” Harp will debut “Restoration Road with Clint Harp,” following his trip across the country searching for items to fix.

“Joanna didn’t have to call me to keep making furniture for ‘Fixer Upper.’ She didn’t have to. They were fine on their own," he said. “But she kept giving me opportunities. And I’ve told her this to her face and in front of other people before, just how grateful I am... And of course, whenever that phone rang and I saw her name on there, it was like, ‘Yes, what’s up? Let’s go!'”

The lifestyle channel will make its digital debut first, on discovery+ and the Magnolia app. Viewing requires a discovery+ streaming subscription, which starts at $5 per month and includes the app. Magnolia Network will then take over Discovery’s DIY network when it arrives on cable in January 2022. Chip and Joanna Gaines promise not the same old programming.