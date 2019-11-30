Choirs to present 'A Viterbo Christmas'

Celebrate the Christmas season with the Viterbo University choirs as they present “A Viterbo Christmas: Savior of the Nations, Come” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, in the Fine Arts Center Main Theatre.

Performing will be the Viterbo Concert Choir, Rose Chorale and 9th Street Singers, all under the direction of Viterbo music faculty member Brett Robison.

Also performing will be a professional orchestra and the Holmen High School Chorale under the direction of Troy Larson.

“A Viterbo Christmas: Savior of the Nations, Come” will weave music and narration to retell the powerful story of the birth of Christ. This annual university Christmas concert will feature a mix of traditional and multicultural music and is sure to fill everyone with warmth and hope during the holiday season.

“I think everyone will greatly enjoy the music of A Viterbo Christmas,” Robison said. “From familiar songs like ‘O Come, All Ye Faithful’ and ‘Hark! the Herald Angels Sing,’ to traditional European carols, to the Christmas portion of Handel’s “Messiah,’ our outstanding singers will perform a wide variety of music.”