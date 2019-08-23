The Chris O'Leary Band's next stop on a national tour will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 29 at The Helm Bar, 108 N. Third St., La Crosse.
Winners of the 2011 Best New Artist Debut CD "Blues Blast" Award, the harmonica-man lead and company will entertain with American roots blues music through the night, with no dedicated end in sight.
More information on this event and the band can be found at thechrisolearyband.net/shows/gig-2142/.
