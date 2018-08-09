The most soulful rock-singer from the '90s is alive and well and living in a place cellphones can't reach him.
Through canyons and mountains, way out on the Point Reyes Seashore, Chris Robinson resides in an ancient rainforest in Marin County, California.
If you're a fan of his former band The Black Crowes' bluesy, cosmic and powerful music, Robinson is exactly how you'd want him to be in conversation.
He thinks fast. Talks fast. Laughs a lot. Throws the occasional vocabulary word in.
After the Crowes (latest) breakup in early 2015, Robinson has toured and recorded extensively with Chris Robinson Brotherhood, the improvisational rock group he started around 2011 during a Crowes hiatus. The CRB has put in the miles and music to organically work its way up higher and higher on the jam-band depth-chart, and the band is coming to La Crosse on Friday, Aug. 17, to headline the Charmant Hotel’s annual RiverRoast event.
That band's sets are built mostly on their own handmade, sometimes earthy, sometimes spacey songs, as well as from Robinson's early solo career, peppered with choice covers and only a couple of latter-day Crowes tunes, such as dirty-disco track "I Ain't Hiding."
But post-Crowes, Robinson has stayed away from performing Crowes classics like "Remedy," "Twice As Hard," Thorn In My Pride," "Wiser Time," "Thorn in My Pride," "Sometimes Salvation," etc.
Until last spring.
The still-wiry, still-shaggy singer stepped out for a tour with an ensemble dubbed As the Crow Flies — yep, no "e" this time for Crow — performing a set built around Black Crowes material.
Robinson and I spoke about all things Black Crowes. Everything except getting into his acrimonious relationship with two fellow Crowes co-founders: brother/guitarist Rich Robinson and drummer Steve Gorman (now a sports talk-radio host and penning a memoir).
Here are excerpts from our conversation.
Q: A thing I've always loved about your singing, besides it coming from a soulful and authentic place, is the rhythm of it. I'm sure you've drawn rhythmically from someone like (Humble Pie's) Steve Marriott, but are there instrumentalists, non-singers you've also drawn from rhythmically as well?
Robinson:Well, I think in a way Steve Marriott would come later. My rhythm and stuff comes more from listening to Parliament/Funkadelic and syncopated kind of rhythmic singing and Otis Redding is a very rhythmic singer. Bob Dylan. Huge influence on me. You won't hear it in my voice but my phrasing, he always is in there — I mean, "Subterranean Homesick Blues" is like hip-hop music, in a sense. The way he flows over the verses. But I listened to a lot of hip-hop music as well, I did growing up and still like a lot of it, and I'm a drummer. I play a little bit of drums, and singing is melodic and rhythmic at the same time. All of it goes in there.
I love Steve Marriot, his voice could do all these things, but he wouldn't be as syncopated, as if you listened to some of the vocals on P-Funk records. And Prince, too, had his own unique diction and I listened to so much of that. So, I think a lot of that comes from all the real black music that has influenced me and millions of other people.
Q: Is it true around the time you started your solo career the guys from Stone Temple Pilots reached out to you about doing a supergroup with them?
Robinson: Yeah, yeah totally. I know Dean and Robert (DeLeo, guitarist and bassist brothers from STP), I knew them from Malibu when I was living out there in the early 2000s. Super cool.
You know, we sat down and tried to write some songs and stuff and had a nice time but nothing really came of it. I was already pretty much on my way to, I kind of wanted to get away from the riff-rock oriented, uh, scarves and necklaces and whatever rock 'n' roll — they're great at it. And they have written some great songs.
That period of my life was good and bad at the same time. I made a lot of mistakes with the first time of trying to go solo, but those mistakes were integral in me having some new vantage point of how to start the CRB. But yeah, I was like I don't want to scream and yell over loud guitars, I want to tell these stories and I want my singing and my poetry to have a different relevance to the music.
Q: For any casual Black Crowes fans out there who haven't followed what you've been doing with the CRB, what would be a good starting point for them to dig in, you think? Would it be a song like "Star or Stone"?
Robinson: Well, maybe something like "If You Had a Heart to Break." I would think that would be something or even "High is Not the Top" or "Shore Power" or something. But I don't know. It's weird. A good song is a good song — I get it, it's different, it's different all the way around, but I've never really thought about that.
Q: We were talking earlier about the original lyrics from "Thorn in My Pride." How much of the original Crowes lyrics are you still in possession of?
Robinson:Well, pretty much all of them. I wrote them all. I had some pretty disgusting episodes here and there people that had access to them who took them and tried to sell them and things like that. But yeah, I pretty much have everything I've ever written. I've been kind of weird about that. I started writing poems and doing collage and keeping notebooks and stuff since. I started probably senior year in high school, so I have boxes and boxes and boxes of noncoherent ramblings and bad spelling of all my work. [Laughs]
Q: Speaking of obscurities, one of the ways being a devoted Black Crowes fan was rewarding was live the band would drop all these cool B-sides and unreleased songs into the setlists. Songs like "Darling of the Underground Press," "Exit," "Peace Anyway," "Thunderstorm 6:54," "Title Song." Which of those songs are you proudest of and particularly enjoy singing?
Robinson:I always liked "Thunderstorm 6:54." I thought was a kind of weird little psychedelic song. We had this other weird moment of drugged out abandon called "Spider in the Sugar Bowl Blues." Another song called "Magic Rooster Blues" that was pretty rad. So yeah, again as a band stays together a long time, and we were always that way, just if we wrote something and we liked it, why wouldn't we be playing it?
I mean, I'm sure the day George Drakoulias (who produced the first two Black Crowes albums, 1990's "Shake Your Money Maker" and 1992's "The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion") saw us in New York City we probably played half of a new song that we hadn't even finished. That's what we used to do.
Q: It's well-documented "Southern Harmony" was this powerful album captured in very few takes, a snapshot of a lightning bolt. But what's your most vivid memory of recording the band's debut, "Shake Your Money Maker"? Which "Money Maker" song was the most challenging for you to sing? Which was the most natural?
Robinson: I mean, all of it's challenging when it's your first time. It feels like there's some sort of pressure, so trying to please the producer or I didn't know. I'd never been in the studio. Personally those are my least favorite vocals that I'll ever do. I didn't know what I was doing and again, the jury's out still about that.
My memories of that are more about it was (expletive) hot in the summer of 1989 — like it is every summer in Atlanta. [Laughs] But we didn't have any money so George would like go to get some fried-chicken and we would like split a breast between all of us and he let us share off his Coke. We didn't have money to eat and stuff so that's what I remember.
We didn't really drink or do drugs then, we didn't have any money, so we didn't like smoke weed in the studio or take shrooms or acid. All that stuff came later when we had a little bit of gas in the tank to pay for it. So it was a pretty sober affair. And a lot of hours. George is very meticulous in the studio and has his own process. And we didn't have a lot of cool gear. We had to like borrow guitars and I just remember it being almost like a do-it-yourself type of thing. But everything was new. So when something is new, everything has a sheen to it. It's exciting but also there's a trepidation because it wasn't natural.
Q: Even though you're from the South, you've lived most of your adult life in California and you have a very California vibe. But what's the most Southern thing still about you, here in 2018?
Robinson: It's totally my manners. Holding the door for people, getting the chair for people, the car door for people, just dumb stuff. It's nice and people are always surprised because a lot of people are busy and they're just super rude — I mean that's always been the case. I would think that's the most Southern thing about me. That and when I'm back in the South I (expletive) love sweet tea with lots of lemon, too.
