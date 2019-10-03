One thing Chris Young doesn’t talk about is his personal life, including who he’s dating or what he’s doing with his time when he isn’t working on music. Do an online search for such details, and very little information pops up — especially for someone who is an established country star who headlines arenas and amphitheaters.
“I’ve said this more and more vocally the more comfortable I’ve gotten with just saying it, I don’t think that’s anybody’s business but mine. That’s why it’s called personal life because it’s personal. You know, it puts a lot of pressure on a relationship, too,” Young said in a recent phone interview. “So it’s just one of those things where I do keep my private life private. That might be a little more rare these days for people to do, but it’s just something that I decided to do.”
When it comes to his music, though, Young has plenty to say, and with his “Raised On Country” tour underway, he offered more than a few hints about what to expect from his eighth studio album, which is also titled “Raised On Country.” A release date has yet to be announced for the album.
The album and tour take their name from the first single from the album “Raised On Country,” which Young co-wrote as a tribute to his country music influences, as he name checks Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, Joe Diffie and George Strait in the chorus.
“We wrote that on the (tour) bus. It’s the first time I’ve ever written anything on the road, that’s ever been a single, much less the first single off of a record,” Young said. “Me and my co-producer, Corey Crowder, and then a buddy of ours, Cary Barlowe, the three of us wrote that. I think a lot of that song came from the amount of fun I was having on the road and trying to write something that was topically a little bit different and I hadn’t really given people. I really hadn’t given everybody an anthem in awhile, not only doing that, but also making it very authentic to who I am and what I did listen to growing up, and people that I was a fan of.”
The song “Raised On Country,” which recently went top 5 on “Billboard” magazine’s Country Airplay chart, is a bit of a curveball from Young. Known mainly for hearty mid-tempo tunes and ballads, often about love, it’s a chunky rocker that could play, not only to country fans, but people who like the heartland rock of a Bob Seger or John Mellencamp. The song sounds like a good introduction to the album as a whole.
“This album sonically is a lot different from ‘Losing Sleep,’” Young said, mentioning his 2017 album. “The tone of this album as a whole is very, very similar to what you hear on ‘Raised On Country.’ So it’s a lot more organic instrumentation, even down to that guitar part. The day that we wrote that, that’s what Cary played on the bus.”
As Young hinted, “Raised On Country” isn’t the only track on the new album that offers something new for fans. He also mentioned “Drowning,” the second single, whose lyrics stem from the death of someone he knew well.
“I think both of those are indicative of the fact that there is some stuff on here that I have not touched topically in the past, which is cool,” Young said. “And there’s also going to be some stuff that I have (written about). There’s a song called ‘Best Seat in the House’ that’s talking about being with someone that you’re really, really into and it doesn’t matter where you’re sitting at as long as you’re sitting next to them. There’s a song called ‘One Stoplight Town’ that’s on the record that I don’t think I’ve even said that title anywhere yet, that I wrote about where my grandparents were. We’d go to their house, up until like, I’m not kidding, I think, five years ago, it was a gravel road to get to their gravel road, which is their driveway and just kind of the vibe of being out there where everybody knows everybody and you party Saturday with the people you go to church with on Sunday. It’s a lot of the small-town vibe, putting a different flip on it a little bit.”
Knowing this would be his eighth studio album, Young felt it was time to bring some new elements into his latest outing.
“It’s my eighth album, so you definitely don’t want it to be or feel stale,” he said. “We were just trying to do some stuff that was a little bit different on this record.”
The seven albums that have preceded the new release have seen Young develop a signature sound, a reputation as one of country’s best singers and turn out a string of hit songs that has allowed him to work his way up from being a club headliner and opening act on major tours to now headlining arenas and amphitheaters.
Young first came into the national spotlight when he won the 2006 season of “Nashville Star” on the USA Network. Signed by RCA, his 2006 self-titled debut album stiffed, but “Getting’ You Home (The Black Dress Song),” the second single from his sophomore album, 2009’s “The Man I Want To Be,” became a chart-topping breakthrough hit. Then the title song from that album and a third single, “Voices,” extended the streak of number one singles to three.
The Murfreesboro, Tennessee native has been on a roll since. His next two albums, “Neon” (2010) and “A.M.” (2013) added three more number ones to Young’s resume and “I’m Comin’ Over” (2015) took things to a new level with three more chart-toppers – the title track, “Think Of You” (a duet with Cassadee Pope), and “Sober Saturday Night.” Young followed up with another hit album in “Losing Sleep.” The title song from that album topped “Billboard” magazine’s Country Airplay chart, while “Hangin’ On” reached No. 2 on that chart.
Young is excited to be getting out on tour behind the new album and is bringing a show that will be very different from his arena tour of 2018.
“We started talking and sketching things out back in September (2018). As we started working through it and going into this year, not only has the entire (song) set changed, all of the video content is different,” Young said. “The set list is moved around. There are some new songs that are going to be in there off of the new record that nobody’s heard yet. There are different covers we’re going to have. Everything’s changed for this show. I mean, people are going to recognize a lot of the songs because you’re not going to take out songs that have been hits on the radio, but as far as where they’re going to land in the set and how we’re going to get to them, it’s all going to be different.”
