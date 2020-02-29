Cirque Éloize to perform at Viterbo

Cirque Éloize, one of the world’s leading contemporary circuses, will bring its show “HOTEL” to the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center Main Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5.

“HOTEL” was created to celebrate Cirque Éloize’s 25 years of creating award-winning entertainment.

It is the story of a place and the travelers who pass through it — a stopover where lives intersect to generate tales and memories.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Acrobatics, theater, dance and live music will draw spectators into a colorful world inspired by the elegance of the greatest hotels.

Cirque Éloize has given 5,000 performances for more than 3.5 million spectators in 550 cities around the world.

The group has taken part in numerous prestigious international festivals and has performed on both Broadway and London’s West End. Its productions are crafted for a wide range of audiences and have been embraced by more than 50 cultures.

This performance is part of Viterbo University’s Bright Star Season.

Tickets are $42 for main floor, $38 for lower balcony, and $32 for upper balcony seating. For tickets, contact the Viterbo box office at 608-796-3100 or visit www.viterbo.edu/tickets.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0