City, state to curb confusion over alien events in Roswell

“We’re having people show up at different websites and so it gets confusing as to that message as far as is it Alien Fest, the UFO Festival or is it something separate?” Neeb said.

MainStreet Roswell Executive Director Kathy Lay told the Roswell Daily Record that the Alien Fest is not a separate festival, but rather the name for activities focused on bringing visitors to downtown businesses.

“There are different titles that they give to some of the activities that are happening, so these are going to be the downtown Alien Fest activities that we’re doing downtown during the festival weekend. We are not planning on a separate festival,” she said.

Neeb and Jennings said the city is working with MainStreet Roswell to help clarify the issue.

Robert Chapman, co-founder of In Depth Events, which the city has contracted to manage the UFO Festival, said the event will include outdoor movies, an electronic dance party and a concert. The headline act is scheduled to be announced May 1.

Chapman said traffic to its website was slower than desired, but interest prior to the website launch showed interest with about 700 form entries from people seeking information on tickets, volunteering, sponsorships or becoming a vendor. Chapman said there are plans to promote the festival on social media.

