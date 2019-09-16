{{featured_button_text}}
2015: Maple Leaf Parade

Grenadiers encourage spectators along the parade route to catch Oktoberfest spirit.

The La Crosse Board of Public Works approved a measure Monday that will once again prohibit people from reserving a spot along the Maple Leaf Parade route before midnight the night before Oktoberfest's biggest event.

Chairs, blankets and other items parade watchers use to mark their territory can become traffic hazards when left in the boulevards and medians along the route, Mayor Tim Kabat said.

The La Crosse Police Department will place signs prior to the parade to make sure the public knows the rules, and officers will talk to people who attempt to set up camp before the allowed time to “head them off at the pass,” Kabat said.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

The parade, scheduled to step off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, will start at the intersection of Clinton and Rose streets along the North Side Festgrounds, travel south on Rose, turn onto Second Street outside of the Downtown Festgrounds and continue south before stopping at The Pump House Regional Arts Center at Second and King Streets.

+34 From Tribune files: La Crosse Oktoberfest through the years

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Data, interactive and video journalist

Elizabeth Beyer is the agriculture, data, interactive, audio and video journalist with the La Crosse Tribune.

In this Series

Oktoberfest countdown: Here's what you need to know before the Golden Keg is tapped in La Crosse

article

City: Wait to call dibs along Oktoberfest Maple Leaf Parade route

article

Oktoberfest Medallion Hunt: Here's the first clue

article

Onalaska seventh-grader is this year's Oktoberfest special fester

7 updates

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.