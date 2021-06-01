Clippers plan augmented reality 'Kids Cast' of playoff game

Zucker said the technology behind “Clippers CourtVision” and refining it to where there is not a lot of lag time with graphics have got them to this point.

The technology for CourtVision was created by Second Spectrum, which includes Clippers owner Steve Ballmer as one of its investors. Second Spectrum's technology was also used by ESPN during its “Marvel's Arena of Heroes” presentation of an NBA game in April between the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans.

Viewers of Wednesday's broadcast can expect to see player-specific animations such as Kawhi Leonard hitting a 3-pointer from Moreno Valley, Paul George fishing or lightning bolts and logos for big plays. Instead of an animator adding those touches, the graphics will be applied real time via machine learning.

The broadcast will be similar to the “Mascot Mode” option that is available on CourtVision.

Noah Eagle, the radio voice of the Clippers, will be the announcer for the Kids Cast. Eagle also was part of Nickelodeon's NFL Playoff broadcast earlier this year between the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints.