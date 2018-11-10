Six of the area’s best current and recent college jazz directors will join for an evening of great small band jazz, starting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, at The Root Note, 115 S. Fourth St.
The group, dubbed the Directors Jazz Sextet, includes four current college jazz program directors: pianist Larry Price (Saint Mary’s University), saxophonist Jeff Erickson (UW-La Crosse), drummer Rich MacDonald (Winona State University) and trumpet player Jon Ailabouni (Luther College). In addition, two former UW-L directors join in, with Karyn Quinn on bass and Greg Balfany on saxophones.
The group will perform contemporary selections from New York City groups One for All, Spiral Staircase and T.S. Monk plus selections from Art Blakey and Horace Silver. A few original charts and arrangements will round out the show.
