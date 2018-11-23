Tickets are on sale for comedian Ricky Glore’s Taco Kitty Tour stop at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts, which will offer shows at 8 and 10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8.
On this tour, Glore examines his Midwest upbringing, pop culture influences, napkin thoughts and the irrational fear of his wife leaving him if their cat learns how to make tacos and deliver them to her.
Known for his high energy and confidence on stage, Glore has toured with The Brew Crew Comedy Tour and has opened for Tracy Morgan, Jim Breuer, Damon Wayans and Doug Benson.
The author of “A Thesaurus Is Not a Dinosaur,” Glore also is the head writer of the Twitter #ExplainAMoviePlotBadly and can be heard on the movie podcast, “Cinema Toast Crunchcast.”
The opening act for both Weber Center performances will be Kim Sherwood.
Tickets are $10 and may be purchased by calling 608-784-9292 or online at www.webercenterarts.org.
