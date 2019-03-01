Tommy Ryman has been called one of the Twin Cities’ funniest people by Metro Magazine, and he’ll be one of the funniest people in La Crosse on March 9 when he performs at the Pump House Regional Arts Center.
Ryman received national attention when he became a semi-finalist on NBC's hit show, “Last Comic Standing.” One judge on the show raved, "I have never seen anything like (Tommy) before in my whole life, (he is) one-of-a-kind, fantastic!"
Ryman has been featured in Paste Magazine, and his comedy act can regularly be heard on SiriusXM radio and iHeart Radio. His album, “Having the Time of My Life,” reached No.2 on the iTunes comedy chart.
Opening for Ryman will be Shelly Paul, a comic from the Twin Cities.
Tickets range from $18 to $21. For more information or to purchase tickets, stop in at the Pump House, 119 King St., call 608-785-1434, or visit www.thepumphouse.org.
