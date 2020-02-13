Commonweal apprentice company presents "The Fox"

LANESBORO, Minn. — The Commonweal Theatre Company proudly presents the capstone production of the 2019-2020 apprentice company: “The Fox,” playing March 13 through March 29.
Jill Banford and Nellie Marsh are struggling to get by. Winter is coming, and a fox has been stealing all their livestock. That all changes when a mysterious soldier named Henry Grenfel appears at their door. In exchange for room and board, Henry promises to take down the fox that has been threatening their estate. What they do not realize is that there is a greater predator on its way.
Based on the novella by DH Lawrence, Allan Miller’s “The Fox” is a tense thriller that begs the question of how far one will go to claim what is theirs, and what it takes to keep going when the world is against you.
Although the play takes place post-World War I, the themes — especially those involving the strength of the human spirit — are timeless.
Commonweal professional resident ensemble member Brandt Roberts will be directing the production in his Commonweal directing debut. Roberts believes this play is important because it tackles themes that humanity still faces. “This play, even though it was written back in the early 20th century, deals with a lot of things we’re still facing today,” says Roberts. “It discusses toxic masculinity, gender identity, sexuality, as well as the idea of pandemics. It discusses a lot of societal issues as well as global issues.”
The cast includes Alicia Ehlringer as Nellie, Caroline Hawthorne as Jill, and Matthew Donahue as Henry. Commonweal technical apprentice Jodi Rushing will stage manage the production. All apprentices will be creating costumes, sound, lighting and set. Resident ensemble members Thomas White, Kelsey Heathcote, Josiah Laubenstein and Ben Gorman will assist in the production
The apprentice program at the Commonweal Theatre is a ten-month commitment designed for recent college graduates or young professionals with commensurate experience who would benefit from a prolonged relationship with a small professional theatre company. Focused primarily on experiential learning through a traditional mentor/apprentice relationship, the program affords artistic opportunities, regular class instruction, and administrative responsibilities in the areas of Marketing, Development, and Production.
Funding for Commonweal Theatre’s programming is provided in part by a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, through an appropriation by the Minnesota State Legislature, a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts and private funders.