Commonweal apprentice company presents "The Fox"

LANESBORO, Minn. — The Commonweal Theatre Company proudly presents the capstone production of the 2019-2020 apprentice company: “The Fox,” playing March 13 through March 29.

Jill Banford and Nellie Marsh are struggling to get by. Winter is coming, and a fox has been stealing all their livestock. That all changes when a mysterious soldier named Henry Grenfel appears at their door. In exchange for room and board, Henry promises to take down the fox that has been threatening their estate. What they do not realize is that there is a greater predator on its way.

Based on the novella by DH Lawrence, Allan Miller’s “The Fox” is a tense thriller that begs the question of how far one will go to claim what is theirs, and what it takes to keep going when the world is against you.

Although the play takes place post-World War I, the themes — especially those involving the strength of the human spirit — are timeless.