Commonweal Theatre produces podcast series
The Commonweal Theatre has postponed the opening of its 2020 performance season and is seeking different avenues to produce artistic programming.

The theater has partnered with local artist Catherine Glynn and Lanesboro Arts to co-produce a new podcast series that will be available beginning May 30.

In lieu of public performances, Glynn's original play, "The Root River Anthology," will be produced in an audio format in collaboration with regional artists Eric Carranza, Jerome Yorke Jr., Hilary Williams and the Commonweal's resident ensemble cast.

Part one of the "Audacious Reimagined Theater" project will be available via www.commonwealtheatre.org beginning at 7 p.m. May 30 at a suggested donation of $10. Part two will be similarly available at 7 p.m. June 6, with the third part of the series in development.

