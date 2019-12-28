Commonweal Theatre unveils 2020 season

The Commonweal Theatre in Lanesboro, Minnesota, is known by many as the longtime home of the Ibsen Festival, which for 20 years celebrated the work of Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen.
But the Commonweal has always been about much more than Ibsen, and since holding its last Ibsen Festival in April 2017, its wide-ranging repertoire has stepped into the spotlight.
From side-splitting comedies to tense dramas, the 2020 season runs the gamut of the human experience, and is united by a historical theme.
"We are very aware that this coming year marks the centennial celebration of women being guaranteed the right to vote nationally and the passage of the 19th Amendment to our Constitution," said Hal Cropp, Commonweal executive director. "The plays chosen will reflect the important roles that women play in our society, all the while bringing stories of heart, wit and compassion to light.”
Coming to the Commonweal stage in 2020:
- "I Ought to be in Pictures" by Neil Simon (April-June): Master playwright Simon deftly blends humor and drama in this story of a screenwriter who, years after leaving his life behind to pursue his film career, is forced to reckon with his family and his choices when his daughter shows up looking for help in chasing her own Hollywood dream.
- "Born Yesterday" by Garson Kanin (May-August): Directed by Commonweal favorite Craig Johnson, this 1946 comedy follows the unscrupulous Harry Brock in his attempt to bribe a senator — but things go awry when his mistress, showgirl Billie Dawn, proves she's smarter than she lets on. A perennial favorite that has seen multiple Broadway revivals and two film adaptations (1950 and 1993), "Born Yesterday" is sure to delight.
- "One Man, Two Guvnors" by Richard Bean (June-October): An adaptation of a 1743 Italian comedy, "One Man, Two Guvnors" proves that some things truly are timeless. Down-on-his-luck Francis is just trying to get by — at first with one job, then with two. As Francis tries to satisfy both bosses while keeping each in the dark about the other, things spiral hilariously out of control.
- "Doubt" by John Patrick Shanley (September-November): Michael Bigelow Dixon directs this Pulitzer- and Tony-winning drama, in which suspicions of abuse set a nun and a priest on a collision course, and call into question the ethical and spiritual convictions of those involved.
- "A Christmas Carol" by Charles Dickens, adapted by the Commonweal (November-December): A fresh take on the holiday favorite rounds out the 2020 season, with Commonweal resident artist Adrienne Sweeney taking on the role of Ebenezer Scrooge.
Commonweal will also continue its Wealhouse series in 2020, which aims to bring theater into the community in new and innovative ways. Titles, venues and performance dates will be announced at a later date.
Season passes, which include admission to all five mainstage shows, as well as priority seating and discounted tickets for guests, are on sale now for $115. For more information or to purchase, call the Commonweal box office at 800-657-7025, email tickets@CommonwealTheatre.org, or go to www.commonwealtheatre.org/season-passes/.