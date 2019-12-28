Commonweal Theatre unveils 2020 season

The Commonweal Theatre in Lanesboro, Minnesota, is known by many as the longtime home of the Ibsen Festival, which for 20 years celebrated the work of Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen.

But the Commonweal has always been about much more than Ibsen, and since holding its last Ibsen Festival in April 2017, its wide-ranging repertoire has stepped into the spotlight.

From side-splitting comedies to tense dramas, the 2020 season runs the gamut of the human experience, and is united by a historical theme.

"We are very aware that this coming year marks the centennial celebration of women being guaranteed the right to vote nationally and the passage of the 19th Amendment to our Constitution," said Hal Cropp, Commonweal executive director. "The plays chosen will reflect the important roles that women play in our society, all the while bringing stories of heart, wit and compassion to light.”

Coming to the Commonweal stage in 2020: