This year’s Theatre for Young Audiences offering at the La Crosse Community Theatre, "Fantastic Folklore" by the Great Brothers Grimm, features three classic tales from the 19th century German authors whose classic tales are among the first and best-known in Europe.
La Crosse Community Theatre is presenting this fun and original piece, filled with fairytales from childhood. The stories will be familiar to many children and is a great way to expose those who are not familiar to classical literature.
The Brothers Grimm wrote many popular tales including "Cinderella," "The Frog Prince," "Hansel and Gretel," "Sleeping Beauty," "Rapunzel," "Rumpelstiltskin" and "Sleeping Beauty."
“This year, we wanted to produce something incredibly fun but also heartwarming and educational," said Grant Golson, producing artistic director.
"We decided to harken back to those wonderful stories that our parents read to us, and that we now read to our children and grandchildren," he said. "Where better to find inspiration than the Brothers Grimm, who provided so many of the classic fairytales that many of us grew up with. However, we didn’t want to tell the same old tales that have been told over and over. So, we looked deeper into the Brothers Grimm catalogue and found three tales with excellent morals that might not be as familiar. It was a pleasure commissioning Kelsey Taunt, one of our long-time artists and volunteers, to write an original piece for LCT. Fantastic Folklore by the Great Brothers Grimm has something for everyone, and we hope you will bring the whole family to enjoy this delightful theatre for young audiences show.”
Adapted by Kelsey Taunt, "Fantastic Folklore" by the Great Brothers Grimm is narrated by two elves who take viewers on a journey back in time where myth and magic meet. "The Fisherman and His Wife" tells the story of a fisherman who catches a magical fish who grants his wife’s wildest dreams. In "The Elves and the Shoemaker," the elves take pity on a poor shoemaker and each night help him do the work of 10 men. And in "The Golden Goose," a young peasant wins the heart of a joyless princess when his golden goose causes her to laugh for the first time ever.
This year’s Theatre for Young Audiences production is again directed by LCT veteran Stacy Bruemmer. Joining Bruemmer on stage - and on tour - are familiar LCT volunteers Dustin Luecke, Grace Riness and Colin Thelen.
“The Brothers Grimm are responsible for some of everyone’s favorite fairy tales! The stories featured in "Fantastic Folklore" by the Great Brothers Grimm have underlying lessons on gratefulness, kindness and staying true to yourself,” said the show’s Director, Stacy Bruemmer.
As in past years, the Theater for Young Audiences production is available for bookings at schools for the next several months, so even if kids miss the two weekends of shows at the Weber Center, they might be lucky enough to have the show come to their school.
Of course, the show will have plenty of appeal for grown-ups, too, Bruemmer said.
“Come for your kids, but come for yourself, too,” she said. “You’ll remember your own childhood coming to this show.”
