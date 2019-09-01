Liz Golson, who is directing the La Crosse Community Theatre’s season-opening production of “The Secret Garden,” has loved the story since the first time it was read to her as a child by her mom.
Throughout her life, Golson has revisited the story, identifying with and understanding the characters in new ways.
“It’s a ghost story. It’s a love story. It’s a family confronting the devastation of loss and finding hope again in a garden no one was supposed to see,” said Golson, who acted professionally all over the country before beginning to direct and choreograph. “’The Secret Garden’ will breathe new life into those who find the door.”
“This may seem like a stodgy old Victorian novel turned into a Broadway musical, but it really is anything but,” said LCT Producing Artistic Director Grant Golson. “The show is grand, sweeping, and incredibly entertaining. Children and adults alike will be enchanted by the beautiful, haunting score and the endearing story of a family striving to overcome the grief that is causing them to crumble. I urge everyone, especially families, to come and see why this story continues to resonate and entertain over a hundred years after it was written.”
Based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, “The Secret Garden” is the story of 11-year-old Mary Lennox, who uses the power of hope and love to revive a secret garden with spiritual ties to her crumbling family.
The show opens Sept. 6 at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts. The Secret Garden opened on Broadway in 1991 and closed in 1993 after 709 performances.
It was nominated for six Tony Awards and won three for Best Book of a Musical, Best Featured Actress in a Musical, and Best Scenic Design. In February 2018, it was announced that the first Broadway revival was being developed with plans to open in the near future.
For veteran actor Bradley Weber, who plays Archibald Craven, the show marks a first: Sharing the stage with his children.
“Watching them grow from intimidated and nervous new actors into fully developed characters with competence and confidence has been an amazing experience,” Weber said.
One of Weber’s favorite things about theater is working with creative and artistic talent, and Golson has been no different. “Liz Golson’s attention to character development and steadfast commitment to details has made ‘The Secret Garden’ an absolute joy to work on.”
The show, featuring music by Lucy Simon, includes “Winter’s on the Wing,” “A Bit of Earth,” “Lily’s Eyes,” “Race You to the Top of the Mountain,” “Wick,” “Come to My Garden,” “Hold On” and “How Could I Ever Know.”
“The Secret Garden’s text is perfectly scripted, and the music is beautiful, haunting, and melodic,” Weber said.
The production team also includes music director Diane Foust, conductor Kristin Freedlund, set designer Kit Mayer, costume designer Theresa Smerud, lighting designer Jason Underferth, props master Bonnie Jo Bratina, sound designer Ryan Van Berkum, accompanist Sarah Leitzen, technical director Peter Suardi and stage manager Molly Brueske.
“For the first time in our history, LCT is proud to present the Tony-award- winning musical that captivated audiences during the 1991 Broadway season,” Grant Golson said.
