Jonathan Lamb and friends will perform seasonal classics during a CD release concert to increase awareness of dementia at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Pump House Regional Arts Center at 119 King St. in La Crosse.
Proceeds from the concert, which also will include songs that aren’t on the album, will benefit La Crosse Parks and Recreation Department programs designed to offer support and education to people living with Alzheimer’s and other related dementia diseases and their family caregivers.
Doors will open at 7 p.m.
General admission tickets, which are $18 in advance and $25 the day of the show, can be obtained at the Pump House website.
