Four high school musicians — two from Wisconsin, two from Illinois — were chosen as finalists Jan. 21 in the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra Rising Stars Concerto Competition.
Sakurako Eriksen, a 17-year-old high senior from Milwaukee, and Antonio Wu, a 15-year-old high school sophomore from Madison, were the piano finalists, and Claire Arias-Kim, a 17-year-old high school senior from Hoffman Estates, Ill., and Zechary Mo, a 17-year-old high school junior from Rolling Meadows, Ill., were selected as the instrumental finalists.
The four students will perform movements from their concertos with the full symphony orchestra at its March 9 subscription concert in Viterbo University's Fine Arts Center Main Theatre. They will be judged at the concert and the winners will be announced on stage.
The La Crosse Symphony Orchestra added a new twist this year to mark the competition's 20th anniversary. In the past, one pianist and one instrumentalist were chosen from six finalists at the concerto competition and the two students played at an orchestra concert.
Eriksen willl play the third movement of Sergei Prokofiev's third piano concerto, while Wu will perform the third movement of Sergei Rachmaninoff's second piano concerto.
Kim will perform the first movement of Antonin Dvorak's violin concerto and Mo will play the first movement of William Walton's viola concerto.
Twenty-seven high school musicians competed for six spots in the semi-finals. The other semi-finalists were cellist Grace Kim, 16, of Waunakee, Wis., and pianist Beatrice Grant, 16, of Waconia, Minn.
