The Concordia Ballroom will host its second annual Mid-Summer Polka Fest from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 13 at 1129 La Crosse St.
The Polka Fest will celebrate the past of the Concordia, which entered its 143rd year on June 2.
That longevity was made possible by countless volunteers and dancers who have given their time, talent and contributions.
The event will feature Gary and the Ridgeland Dutchman and The Leon Olson Band. Admission will be $16 at the door, and the foods on sale will include barbecue sandwiches, desserts, beverages and popcorn.
For more information, call John Schmaltz at 608-317-2064.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.