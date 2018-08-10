The Coulee Chordsmen barbershop chorus will present its annual Harmony Under the Stars concert starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14, at the Riverside Park band stand.
The concert will feature the barbershop chorus, chapter quartets and a women's quartet, A Note Above, singing songs that go with the theme, "I've Been Everywhere," including such classic geographical gems as "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" and "Lullaby of Broadway."
Although the concert is free, donations will be accepted to support this year’s selected cause, refurbishing the Riverside Park band stand.
In the event of rain, the concert venue will be moved to the Copeland Park shelter.
