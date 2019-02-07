A capella quartets made up of members of the Coulee Chordsmen are offering singing valentines in the area on Thursday, Feb. 14.
For $35, a tuxedo-clad quartet will sing a love song, present a rose and a card, and pose for a picture with the recipient. For more information or to reserve a time, call 608-780-SING.
