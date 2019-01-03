The Coulee Region Gospel Choir will kick off rehearsals for the upcoming spring session at 1 p.m. Jan. 13 at Olivet Lutheran Church on French Island.
The spring musical this year is “The Journey” by Celeste and David Clydesdale and will be performed Sundays at 3 p.m. between March 17 and April 14. The musical, which tells of the journey to celebrate the Passover and of Jesus, will be directed by Tim Jensen and Ruth Ann Granum.
New singers are welcome. For more information or to reserve music, call Granum at 608-526-2218.
