The Coulee Region Gospel Choir’s nearly 100 voices will join together for the choir’s annual Christmas concerts, trying out a new cantata called “City of Light.”
As director of the Coulee Region Gospel Choir, Tim Jensen’s 13 years teaching music in the public schools comes in handy. He left teaching to go into sales, but there’s no doubt that sales skills come in handy for directing the gospel choir.
Jensen might not be involved in the choir, in fact, if not for sales skills of Ruth Ann Granum, who has been involved in the choir since it was formed in 1974 and directed the Christmas concerts for many years.
Jensen started in the choir as a singer because of Granum’s persistence in closing the deal.
“It took Ruth Ann four years just to convince me to be a singer. For the longest time, I was like, ‘Look, I work a lot of Sundays,’” Jensen said with a laugh. “She doesn’t give up. One time in a moment of weakness she snagged me.”
Jensen first got the director’s job in the summer of 2016 as a last-minute replacement for Steve Koch. This year’s Christmas program will be Jensen’s third, and he’s excited about the “City of Light” cantata. “City of Light” takes up the first part of the program, followed by a series of smaller ensemble holiday pieces in the second half bookended by full choir works, ending with a piece called “Behold Our God.”
“City of Light,” Jensen explained, “takes people back to when Jesus was first born. It was a tense time, politically, because Israel had been conquered by the Roman Empire.”
To maximize tax collection, Caesar ordered a census that required people to return to their hometowns to be counted, thus bringing a young couple expecting a child to Bethlehem. People bristled under the thumb of Roman rule, hoping for a messiah to free them from Caesar’s grip, little realizing they were getting something even better, Jensen said.
“People weren’t expecting a spiritual leader, they were expecting a political leader,” he said. “‘City of Light’ is just trying to enlighten people that Jesus wasn’t here to liberate the country, he was here to draw people to God.”
The Coulee Region Gospel Choir membership includes a wide range of ages, from the teens to the 80s, drawing singers from 37 area churches.
“I just see it as a bunch of people who want to worship God,” Jensen said. “On the poster it says ‘concert,’ but we’re putting on a worship service for people who look beyond all the denominations.”
