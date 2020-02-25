Country Boom music festival receives nearly $40,000 tourism grant

The third year of Country Boom has hopes to be bigger and better than ever, thanks to a tourism grant from the state.

This is the second time the country music festival in West Salem has received the Joint Effort Marketing Grant from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism, this year for $39,500.

The grant will help the festival reach out-of-state visitors, the Department of Tourism said in a release, focusing on country music fans across the Midwest.

"We appreciate the support of the Department of Tourism," said David Rink, the co-founder of Country Boom in the release, adding that the event is a unique experience for the area that provides "the opportunity to kick back, relax and enjoy the beautiful venue nestled between the bluffs."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The three-day music festival will be held at former golf course Maple Grove Venues in West Salem from July 9-11. This year, headliners include Big & Rich, Justin Moore, Hailey Whitters and more.

The event is predicted to bring in about 20,000 guests and generate $711,500 in visitor spending, according to the Department of Tourism.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.