Rain turned the debut of the Country Boom music festival last July into a mudfest, drawing comparisons to 1968’s Woodstock festival. There’s one big difference between the two: Woodstock didn’t come back the next year with a bigger festival, an added day of entertainment and an even stronger lineup of acts.
The 2019 edition of Country Boom, which runs July 11-13, will have one of country music’s hottest stars, and four of the headliners have songs in the top 20 in the country charts this week. It took three months of negotiations to land one of the headliners, according to Jon Holthaus, the spokesman and chief organizer of Country Boom.
The Country Boom music festival got high marks from La Crosse County officials, including the sheriff’s department.
It was clear that Jon Holthaus and John Lyche were just a wee bit giddy when I ran into them at Country Boom, just after Phil Vassar’s Saturda…
The headliners the three-day festival will be revealed Monday evening.
One difference with Country Boom this year is people have a chance to buy tickets to the festival as Christmas gifts. Last year’s ticket sales didn’t start until well into the new year, but this year they’ll start with a special two-day, in-person sale at Gerhard's Kitchen & Bath Store, 105 Cameron St. in downtown La Crosse.
The showroom at Gerhard’s, which signed on recently as a major sponsor of Country Boom, will be the only place to get tickets the first two days, with sales running from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday and noon to 6 p.m. Thursday. Not only will tickets be sold at discounted prices those days, people also can get "golden tickets” as stocking stuffers.
Online ticket sales start Thursday evening at countryboom.com. Ticket prices will be announced at the same time the festival lineup is revealed on Monday.
People who bought VIP tickets last year get first crack at those tickets this year, Holthaus said, noting they should be getting email notices about how to buy them.
This year, the stage will be pushed farther back to make more space for spectators as Holthaus said he expects up to 20,000 people each day, about double the attendance at last year’s festival on Saturday. The plan is to cap ticket sales at 20,000 per day.
“I would not be surprised if we sold out very quickly,” Holthaus said. “We have to set a limit somewhere so we don’t get overwhelmed. We want to grow responsibility and safely, and part of that is knowing our limits.”
The campsites also are expected to fill up fast, even though the number of sites will be significantly increased this year, and parking passes will be especially scarce. Vehicle access to the festival site will be limited, with a heavy emphasis this year on use of shuttles, which saved the day last year after the field designated for parking got too muddy to handle cars.
Any shortcomings from the debut of the festival at Maple Grove Venues were taken as learning experiences, Holthaus emphasized, adding that significant improvements and changes are being made to enhance the overall experience.
Holthaus said a big part of the reason Country Boom is back this year bigger and better is because of major sponsors, including Gerhard's and Midwest Fuels. “Country Boom and the community are very grateful for that,” he said.
