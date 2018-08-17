The Cavalier Theater has two country concerts coming up, including one new addition to the calendar.
The Cavalier recently announced that Alex Williams — seen at the theater opening recent shows for Shooter Jennings and Whitey Morgan and the 78s — is coming back for headlining date on Friday, Sept. 21. With his modern twist on outlaw country, the Indiana native has earned a growing following and the chance to open for Lynyrd Skynyrd and Hank Williams Jr.
Tickets for Williams’s all-ages show, for which no opening acts have been announced, are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Advance tickets are available at bit.ly/AW-LaCrosse.
Meanwhile, coming up on Wednesday, Aug. 22, is the High on Honky Tonk Tour featuring Sunny Sweeney, Ward Davis and Tennessee Jet.
A native of Austin, Texas, Sweeney performed at the Cavalier Theater in March just ahead of going on the road opening for Miranda Lambert. Rolling Stone says “Sweeney is one of the rare entertainers who can hold her own at CMA Fest as well as AmericanaFest.”
Sweeney broke out with her 2011 album, “Concrete,” which included “From a Table Away,” and her most recent album, 2017’s “Trophy,” featured the equally memorable “Better Bad Idea.”
Davis has been in Nashville almost two decades, first making a splash as a songwriter, having his work cut by stars including Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Trace Adkins and a host of others. Fans of the A&E reality series, “Crazy Hearts: Nashville,” might remember Arkansas-native Davis and his band, The Beagles, from their run on the show in 2014.
Kicking things off the all-ages High on Honky Tonk concert will be Tennessee Jet, the alter ego/one-man band/tour de force of T.J. McFarland, whose musical heroes range from Dwight Yoakam to The White Stripes to Kurt Cobain.
The High on Honky Tonk show gets started at 8 p.m., with doors open at 7. Tickets are $20 in advance (four for $60) or $25 at the door. Advance tickets are available at bit.ly/HOHT-LaCrosse.
